ANDERSON — An Anderson man has been arrested on a charge of rape that reportedly took place on Sunday.
Alfredo Ortiz-Santiago, 38, 2100 block of Main Street was arrested Monday by Anderson police on charges of rape, domestic battery, criminal confinement and interference with the reporting of a crime.
She told police that Ortiz-Santiago arrived at her residence on Sunday and was intoxicated and wanted to have sex with her.
The woman said Ortiz-Santiago forcibly held her down on a bed by applying pressure to her chest and was able to remove her pants.
She said he struck her in the face at least four times.
Officers saw swelling to her lips and a cut mark and bruising on her arms.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, Ortiz-Santiago told Officer Bradley Miller during an interview that he did forcibly hold the woman down and tried to take her pants off.
He claimed the woman took a blow dryer and struck herself in the face, according to police