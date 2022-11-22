ANDERSON – An Anderson man has been arrested on a charge of criminal recklessness for shooting a gun at the home occupied by his mother.
Damien Lee McGuire, 25, 900 block of West Vineyard Street, was arrested Monday on felony charges of criminal recklessness, possession of a machine gun and unlawful carrying of a handgun.
McGuire is being detained at the Madison County jail on a $10,000 bond.
According to the probable cause affidavit, on Sept. 14 Anderson police were dispatched to the area and found a 9mm shell casing in the road. McGuire’s mother said her son shot at her residence because he was upset over money that she allegedly owed him.
On the same day, officers were dispatched to the same residence pertaining to more shots fired in the area and a vehicle leaving the scene at a high rate of speed.
A witness told police he heard two or three gunshots fired toward the residence.
Later that night, officers were dispatched to the area of First Street and Madison Avenue on a report of a woman being run off the road by the same vehicle observed on Vineyard Street.
When officers arrived at Vineyard Street they saw a handgun in the front seat of the vehicle, and McGuire was arrested on a charge of resisting law enforcement.
Police found two handguns in the vehicle with one having a fully automatic switch installed on the rear of the slide, making it a machine gun.
McGuire was previously arrested on charges of confinement, strangulation and domestic battery.
Court records show on Sept. 9, McGuire struck a woman ten times in the face, grabbed her by the neck and threw her around by the neck.