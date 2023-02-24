ANDERSON — A Madison County jury has found an Anderson resident guilty of burglary and theft.
Harry Lee Roberson III, 54, 1200 block of Chipmunk Court, was convicted by a Madison Circuit Court Division 1 jury Wednesday on a felony charge of burglary and misdemeanor charge of theft.
Following the verdict, Roberson pleaded guilty to being a habitual offender. He faces a maximum prison sentence of 12 years.
Judge Angela Warner Sims set sentencing for March 13. The state’s case was presented by deputy prosecutors Jennifer Haley and Gina Koorsen.
A probable cause affidavit filed in November 2020 states that Anderson police were dispatched to the 800 block of Indiana Avenue on a reported burglary.
The owner of the residence said her father passed away and she took possession of the house.
When officers arrived, they found a vehicle with no license plates in the driveway. Tthey entered the residence and found Roberson and a woman inside.
The woman told police that the vehicle was owned by Roberson.
Police determined that forced entry through a side door was made and that it had been previously smashed.
After officers obtained a search warrant, the owner of the property identified several items that were stolen from the house including medication bottles, artwork, jewelry, power and hand tools, clothing and collectable copies of "Playboy” magazine.
Roberson told police there was nothing in the vehicle that was stolen or taken from the home.