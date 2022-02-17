ANDERSON — Anderson police are investigating an incident in which a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle last Sunday and died on Wednesday.
Randy Snelson, 46, Anderson, was struck by an eastbound vehicle while crossing a street. According to the police report, officers responded at 12:10 a.m. Sunday to the 2200 block of East Eighth Street.
The APD Crash Team was dispatched to the scene; the investigation is continuing.
Caleb McKnight, public information officer for APD, said Thursday that Snelson died from injuries sustained in the accident.
Investigations also are continuing into the deaths of two Anderson man after separate accidents Feb. 2.
Anderson police were dispatched to the 1200 block of North Scatterfield Road at 9:33 p.m. that Wednesday on a report of a car that ran into a utility pole.
McKnight said weather conditions could have been a factor.
Madison County Coroner Dr. Troy Abbott said the deceased was James D. Zickefoose, 62, Anderson.
In a separate incident, Abbott said James E. Boles, 70, Anderson, died in a single-car crash at 2:37 p.m. that same day.
The Madison County Sheriff’s Department is investigating that crash, which was at the intersection of County Roads 300 South and 500 West.
Maj. Joey Cole said Boles was traveling east on 300 South, approaching the intersection. The 2017 Honda CRV left the south side of the road and hit a tree.
Cole said the Sheriff’s Department is awaiting the results of toxicology tests on Boles.
