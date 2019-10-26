ANDERSON – An Anderson man died Saturday when the garage-sized apartment in which he lived caught on fire.
Madison County Coroner Danielle Noone said Kenneth Stallings, 59, was pronounced dead at the scene of the fire in the 1800 block of Fairview Street.
Anderson Fire Chief Dave Cravens said the fire at the apartment in back of the home was reported about noon.
“It was a one-bedroom apartment out back, right there in the alleyway,” he said. “When we got there, there was heavy, heavy smoke. Rescue couldn’t make entry until we knocked some of the fire down.”
Cravens said he was not certain why Stallings was unable to leave the house given its small size.
The fire required three engine companies and about 20 firefighters an hour to bring under control, Cravens said.
He said his arson investigator was not yet ready to reveal a cause for the fire but added that a lighter was going to be tested.
The incident remains under investigation by the Anderson Fire Department and the Madison County coroner.
