DONELLSON, Iowa — An Anderson man died in a one-vehicle crash Monday in southeast Iowa.
Giang Nguyen, 58, was pronounced dead at the scene near Donellson, about 110 miles southwest of Davenport, when members of the Iowa State Patrol arrived at the site of the crash on Highway 27 and 255th Street in Lee County.
According to the Iowa State Patrol crash report, Nguyen was driving a minivan northbound on Highway 27 when the vehicle left the roadway onto a gravel shoulder on the west side of the road. The minivan crossed both lanes of the road after apparently over-correcting and entered the east ditch, where the vehicle went airborne and rolled multiple times, coming to a stop against a tree.
Nguyen was found at 2:39 p.m. and was transported to Schmitz Funeral Home.