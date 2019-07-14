DALEVILLE – An Anderson man died Sunday when his Chrysler Pacifica rolled over in a single-vehicle crash on Indiana 67 near Delaware County Road 750 West.
According to a prepared statement by the Indiana State Police, Warren Allen, 57, died at the scene as Trooper Trent Jones arrived to find people performing cardiopulmonary resuscitation. Jones used an automated external defibrillator but was unable to revive Allen, he said.
Allen was southbound in the passing lane of Indiana 67 about 5 p.m. when for unknown reasons, the vehicle crossed the right lane and drove off the roadway, according to a preliminary investigation by Jones and other troopers. The vehicle continued into the ditch where it rolled numerous times and ejected Allen, who was not wearing his safety belt.
The exact cause of the crash remains under investigation pending toxicology tests on Allen. However, investigators believe drugs and/or alcohol may have been a contributing factor, according to the ISP statement.
