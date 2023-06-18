ANDERSON — An Anderson man died as a result of injuries sustained in a one vehicle accident Saturday on Interstate 69 just north of the Lapel exit.
The Indiana State Police Pendleton District said Matt D. Fields-Stone, 33, Anderson, was pronounced dead by coroner Dr. Troy Abbott at the scene of the approximately 1:30 p.m. accident.
Indiana State Police received a report of a single vehicle crash on Interstate 69 at the 217 mile marker. A preliminary investigation by Master Trooper Kyle West determined that a 2010 Honda Fit driven by Fields-Stone was traveling northbound on Interstate 69 in the left lane, when he attempted to make a lane change.
The press releases states at some point during the lane change, Stone noticed another vehicle, swerved back to the left, lost control causing the vehicle to leave the roadway and roll. It was determined through the course of the investigation that Stone was not wearing his seat belt at the time of the crash.
West was assisted by the Pendleton Police Department, Pendleton Fire Department, Madison County EMA and the Madison County coroner.