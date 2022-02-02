ANDERSON — The Madison County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a single-vehicle fatal crash in which a 70-year-old Anderson man died.
The crash happened at 2:37 p.m. Wednesday at the intersection of County Road 300 South and County Road 500 West.
Maj. Joey Cole said the man was traveling east on County Road 300 South, approaching the intersection. The 2017 Honda CRV left the south side of the road and hit a tree.
Cole said it's not believed that weather was a factor in the crash.
The driver was pronounced dead at the scene.
The identity of the driver has not been released; the Madison County coroner's office tries to contact family members first.
