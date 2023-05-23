LAPEL — The Madison County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a 3 vehicle fatal crash that resulted in the death of one person.
The accident took place at approximately 4:45 p.m. Tuesday at the intersection of Ind. 13 and Ind. 38.
According to a press release from Major Mike Warner, a 2000 GMC Jimmy being driven by a 48-year-old Anderson man was traveling north on Ind. 13 when it struck the rear of a 2014 unmarked Fishers police vehicle that was stopped in backed-up traffic at the 4-way stop intersection.
The momentum of that impact pushed the police vehicle into a 2013 Chevy Silverado operated by Citizens Energy, which was also stopped in traffic.
The 37-year-old officer and 50-year-old driver of the Citizens vehicle were transported to local hospitals to be checked out.
The 48-year-old driver of the GMC Jimmy was pronounced dead at the scene. A male passenger in the Jimmy was also transported to a local hospital.
His condition is unknown at press time.
A Lifeline helicopter landed at the scene, but did not transport anyone.
The crash remains under investigation.