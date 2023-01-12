ANDERSON — Anderson resident Jesse Courtney has received a 12-year prison sentence on a charge of attempted armed robbery.
A Madison Circuit Court Division 1 jury deliberated for one hour before finding Courtney, 36, guilty on charges of attempted robbery, battery and a misdemeanor charge of criminal trespass.
Courtney was sentenced Monday by Judge Angela Warner-Sims to a total of 12 years with six years to be served with the Indiana Department of Correction.
Judge Warner-Sims placed Courtney on three years of continuum sanctions and three years of formal probation.
The state’s case was presented by Deputy Prosecutors Alex Echeverria and Gina Koorsen; Courtney was represented by Bob Summerfield and Chris Gilley.
Courtney was arrested by Anderson police in February 2022 after officers were dispatched to a report of a strong-armed robbery in the 2400 block of Columbus Avenue.
According to the probable cause affidavit, a man told police he was battered after observing someone inside a building he owned in the 2500 block of East Lynn Street.
The man said he noticed a window broken out and found a man, later identified as Courtney, inside.
Courtney became angry and started punching the owner’s face after a picture was taken of Courtney exiting the building.
Officers recognized Courtney from the picture taken by the building’s owner and he was arrested near the intersection of 27th Street and Columbus.
Courtney told officers he didn’t remember anything and refused to be interviewed.