ANDERSON — A Madison Circuit Court Division 1 deliberated for one hour before finding an Anderson man guilty on an attempted robbery charge.
Jesse Clayton Courtney, 36, 2800 block of Jefferson Street, will be sentenced by Judge Angela Warner-Sims on Jan. 10 and faces a maximum sentence of 16 years.
The jury found Courtney guilty on felony charges of attempted robbery, battery and a misdemeanor charge of criminal trespass.
The state’s case was presented by deputy prosecutors Alex Echeverria and Gina Koorsen; Courtney was represented by Bob Summerfield and Chris Gilley.
Courtney was arrested by Anderson police on Feb. 7 after officers were dispatched to a report of an armed robbery in the 2400 block of Columbus Avenue.
According to a probable cause affidavit, a man told police he was battered after observing someone inside a building he owned in the 2500 block of East Lynn Street.
The man said he noticed a window broken and found a man, later identified as Courtney, inside.
Courtney became angry and started punching the owner’s face after a picture was taken of Courtney leaving the building.
Officers recognized Courtney from the picture taken by the building’s owner, and he was arrested near the intersection of 27th Street and Columbus Avenue.
Courtney told officers he didn’t remember anything and refused to be interviewed.