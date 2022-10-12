ANDERSON — A 25-year-old Anderson man is in critical condition after being struck by a vehicle along Ind. 236 on Tuesday night.
The Madison County Sheriff’s Department was dispatched at 11:34 p.m. to Ind. 236 near the intersection with County Road 300 East.
Mason Levi Steele said he was walking along Ind. 236 and only remembers being struck by the car and nothing else.
Steele could not inform the deputy if he became airborne or if he struck his head.
He was initially transported to Ascension St. Vincent Hospital and his mother later informed the deputy that Steele was transported by air ambulance to an Indianapolis hospital.
Steele suffered a broken femur, broken pelvis joint, possible fractured neck and internal bleeding.
The driver Jason Van Erman, 51, Middletown, said he was traveling east on Ind. 236 at approximately 50 miles per hour when he struck something in the roadway he believed was a deer.
Van Erman called Central Dispatch to report striking a deer and remained in the area. He was transported to Ascension St. Vincent Hospital Anderson for a blood draw. Those results are pending.
A witness told police she was traveling on Ind. 236 when she saw a person lying in the ditch, waving their arms around. She stopped and called Central Dispatch.