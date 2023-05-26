ANDERSON — A 26-year-old Anderson man is in critical condition at an Indianapolis hospital after a Friday morning accident.
Anderson police were called about 5:50 a.m. to the intersection of Crystal and Webster streets.
A mini-bike driven by Trey Hewitt struck the rear passenger side of a van that was traveling west toward Broadway.
Hewitt and a passenger, Trayon Coles, 23, were both thrown from the mini-bike and transported to an Anderson hospital.
Hewitt is listed in critical condition at the Indianapolis hospital.
A preliminary investigation by the Anderson Police Department crash team determined the driver of a Honda van was traveling west toward Broadway. As the van continued through the intersection of Crystal and Webster, the mini-bike collided with the rear passenger side.
The van driver remained on the scene and fully cooperated with officers.
The investigation remains ongoing.