LOGO21 BREAKING NEWS POLICE.jpg

ANDERSON — A 26-year-old Anderson man is in critical condition at an Indianapolis hospital after a Friday morning accident.

Anderson police were called about 5:50 a.m. to the intersection of Crystal and Webster streets.

A mini-bike driven by Trey Hewitt struck the rear passenger side of a van that was traveling west toward Broadway.

Hewitt and a passenger, Trayon Coles, 23, were both thrown from the mini-bike and transported to an Anderson hospital.

Hewitt is listed in critical condition at the Indianapolis hospital.

A preliminary investigation by the Anderson Police Department crash team determined the driver of a Honda van was traveling west toward Broadway. As the van continued through the intersection of Crystal and Webster, the mini-bike collided with the rear passenger side.

The van driver remained on the scene and fully cooperated with officers.

The investigation remains ongoing.

​Follow Ken de la Bastide on Twitter @KendelaBastide, or call 765-640-4863.

Trending Video

Senior Reporter covering Anderson and Madison County government, politics and auto racing for The Herald Bulletin. Has been working as a journalist in central Indiana since 1977.