ORESTES — The Madison County Sheriff's Department is investigating a fatal Monday afternoon train crash.
The accident happened about 3:30 p.m. on the Superior Street railroad crossing, south of Oak Street, according to a sheriff's news release.
The eastbound Norfolk Southern Railway train struck the front driver's side of a northbound 2012 Dodge Avenger.
A 31-year-old Anderson man was pronounced dead at the scene. His identity has not been released pending notification of family.
Assisting the Sheriff's Department were Orestes Police Department, Alexandria Fire Department and Madison County Emergency Management Agency.
The investigation by the Sheriff's Department is continuing; additional details will be released.