ANDERSON — James Dixon’s life was changed when he began to work full-time helping fellow amputees learn how to thrive and live life without limitations through his job as a patient emissary for SRT Prosthetics and Orthotics.
Dixon, who grew up in Anderson, said the acceptance he was shown in school and in clubs, even before he had accepted his own life as an amputee, helped him learn the skills he uses now as a patient emissary and motivational speaker.
“Patient emissary represents taking the compassion and grace God gives us and having it for someone else in their most difficult and trying moments,” Dixon said. “And then providing them with solutions through your experience that can build them back up physically, after you’ve helped them emotionally.”
One of the things Dixon likes most about being a patient emissary is being able to walk in to see a patient and know exactly what they are experiencing. His experience as an amputee allows him to empathize with those he works with and to bring in a team of support.
“We even have a whole person network ... and support group, and SRT has actual mentors,” Dixon said. “That’s what I love about it — being able to go in and provide people with a complete solution.
“That’s everything that we need in order to get back to living a life without limitations. It can be very limiting and discouraging. And when I realized I didn’t have limitations, I can go in and talk to them about them not having them.”
Through his work at SRT, Dixon has helped amputees from Anderson, Muncie, Kokomo, Fort Wayne and Indianapolis, as well as making an impact all over the world. He’s also worked with Cam Ayala, a former contestant on “The Bachelorette” who recently had his leg amputated as a result of his lymphedema.
“I’ve been dealing with that since I was 11 years old,” Ayala said. “A lot of bouts of infection were just really eating away my right knee joint and sidelining me many times when I was just trying to live a normal healthy life.
“I played basketball in college,” he added, “so the decision to proceed with the amputation was one that was met with a lot of research, a lot of deliberation.”
Dixon provides resources for patients he works with, connecting them with physical and outpatient therapists and finding them a network of doctors that can provide the best long-term care in their locations.
“Cam had a choice between two prosthetic clinics. As an emissary, I came in and gave him things to consider,” Dixon said.
“He had a look between the two of them, and I connected him so he got to go in and meet people who are amputees just like him, and watch and get a demonstration of the prosthetics. Then he got to interview and talk to the prosthetist about his long-term goals.”
Ayala’s friendship with Dixon has helped him become a patient emissary himself, alongside his current advocacy work for others who are diagnosed with lymphedema.
“I knew that now, being a part of a new community, the amputee and limb loss community, I could use the platform that I already have — use the fire and desire that God has already put in my heart and just apply that to a brand new audience, which is now the amputee community,” Ayala said.
“For me, my whole value and mission is, if I can help one patient, then my journey is all worth it.”
Dixon has been a major motivator for Ayala in part because he practices what he preaches. They have built a strong friendship not only because of the support Dixon has provided after Ayala’s amputation, but also because he supports Ayala’s patient emissary efforts.
“He helps me feel like I’m worthy of providing these patients with motivation, because I’m also living what I preach,” Ayala said. “Anybody who meets James is going to meet a brother for life.”