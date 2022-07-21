ANDERSON — An Anderson man has pled guilty to two felony counts of child molesting.
Dustin A. Wheatley, 33, entered the pleas Wednesday in Madison Circuit Court Division 3 through a plea agreement.
Deputy prosecutor Dan Kopp said in return for the two guilty pleas the state dismissed a more serious charge of child molesting.
Kopp said Wheatley admitted to touching the child with sexual intent three different times.
The plea agreement calls for a cap of eight years during sentencing, which is set for Aug. 10.
During an initial court appearance Tuesday, Wheatley said he resides in Fort Bragg, California.
According to the probable cause affidavit, Wheatley first assaulted a 4- or 5-year-old girl in 2014 and two additional incidents occured between Oct. 25, 2018, and July 2019 at two different Anderson addresses.
Wheatley told the girl not to tell anyone or he would go to jail, according to the court document.
Wheatley said he lived in Alexandria for a period of time with relatives and flew his plane to California.
He testified he last worked at a California gas station.