ANDERSON – An Anderson man has entered pleas of guilty to three felony counts of sexual misconduct with a minor.
Zackary A. Jones, 26, 4800 block of West Lincoln Road, entered the pleas of guilty Wednesday in Madison County Circuit Court Division 3.
Judge Andrew Hopper set sentencing for March 22.
Deputy prosecutor Dan Kopp said the terms of the plea agreement caps Jones prison time to six years.
Jones was arrested in December 2021 by Anderson police after a then 15-year-old girl said during a Kids Talk forensic interview that she was fondled and performed sex acts on him.
The incidents reportedly took place between Sept. 1 and Oct. 31, 2021.
The probable cause affidavit the girl said she participated because she was afraid if she said no, Jones would do it anyway.
The girl said Jones talked to her about marriage and wanted to pull a prank on her parents on her 16th birthday by proposing to her.
She said during the interview she “really didn’t feel anything other than being scared”.
At the time of his arrest, Jones refused to be interviewed by police and asked for an attorney.