ANDERSON — An Anderson man is facing a maximum prison sentence of 34.5 years after pleading guilty to a felony charge of unlawful possession of a firearm and being a habitual offender.
Tamarius Jennings, 32, was found guilty by a Madison Circuit Court Division 6 jury Tuesday on a felony charge of resisting law enforcement and misdemeanor charges of possession of a handgun without a license, leaving the scene of an accident, reckless driving and operator never licensed.
After the jury verdict was announced, Jennings pleaded guilty to a felony charge of unlawful possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon and being a habitual offender.
Circuit Court Division 6 Judge Mark Dudley set sentencing for Dec. 16.
The state's case was presented by Matt Savage and Cathy Wilson; Jennings was represented by Aaron Heifner.
According to the probable cause affidavit, on July 3, 2020, police were dispatched to a white vehicle traveling 90 mph on Ind. 32 in Chesterfield.
Officers located the vehicle in a driveway in the 800 block of Avalon with the driver appearing to be passed out and the vehicle running.
The vehicle was observed with damage all over, and the hood looked like someone stomped on it.
Chesterfield police and a Sheriff’s Department deputy woke up the driver, who then sped away in excess of 70 mph in a 20-mph zone.
Later that morning, officers were dispatched to a house in the 400 block of Crestview Drive that had been struck by the same vehicle. Jennings fled the scene, and the vehicle was still running when officers arrived.
Jennings was eventually found inside a residence in the 500 block of Ellerdale, and after officers received permission to enter the house, Jennings surrendered.
Inside the vehicle, officers found a .22-caliber pistol with two 25-round loaded magazines in the pistol and a rifle in which the serial numbers had been scratched off.
Jennings has prior convictions in 2014 and 2015 for robbery and has a pending charge of trafficking with an inmate and bribery.