ANDERSON — An Anderson man has been sentenced to 12 years for breaking into a neighbor’s house while holding a knife.
Madison Circuit Court Division 6 Judge Mark Dudley on Friday sentenced James Rooks, 26, to a total of 12 years with eight to be served at the Indiana Department of Correction.
Rooks entered guilty pleas to a Level 4 felony charge of burglary, an A misdemeanor charge of attempted theft and, in a second case, to a Level 6 felony charge of failure to return to lawful detention.
In pronouncing the sentence, Dudley said the December 2019 incident will have a lasting impact on the victims, a woman and her 12-year-old granddaughter.
Teresa Camp told police she was at home with her granddaughter when a man, later identified as Rooks, knocked on her front door saying someone was chasing after him and trying to kill him, according to an affidavit of probable cause by Scott Sanderson of the Anderson Police Department.
“Camp told him to leave and said that she looked out and saw nobody chasing him,” Sanderson wrote.
About 45 minutes later, Camp said she heard a noise at her back door and looked out her bedroom window to see Rooks trying to break into the home and he was holding a knife, according to the affidavit.
Camp and her granddaughter ran from the home to a neighbor’s house and called police, Sanderson wrote.
The neighbor told police Rooks came into her yard and reached for her dog before going next door and trying to break in Camp’s back door, according to the affidavit. The woman said she asked Rooks if he knew Camp and he “just looked at her odd.”
Police found Rooks inside Camp’s front bedroom rummaging through a dresser with several items laid out on the floor in a pile, including a handgun he had found in the home, according to the affidavit.
Rooks told officers there was another person with him who was in the closet, according to the affidavit.
“Police checked and no one was in the closet,” Sanderson wrote. “Rooks then said, ‘You don’t see him, you don’t see the lighted arrow pointing at the guy.’ Rooks’ actions and the things he was saying made everyone believe that he was on some type of drugs.”
