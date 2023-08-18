ANDERSON — An Anderson man has been sentenced to 10 years in a federal prison on a drug related charge.
Robert Solomon, 38, was sentenced Thursday after pleading guilty to possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine.
According to court documents, on Aug. 16, 2021, Madison County Drug Task Force served a federal search warrant at Solomon’s home in Anderson following a years long investigation into his drug trafficking activities. Investigators located and seized 97 grams of methamphetamine inside a purple Crown Royal bag on the kitchen counter, 85 grams of “crack” cocaine, two digital scales, two vacuum sealers and bags and two .22 caliber handguns.
Shortly thereafter, Solomon was stopped by an Anderson Police Department officer for a traffic violation. A K-9 was used to sniff the vehicle and alerted to the odor of controlled substances.
Officers searched Solomon’s Lexus and seized approximately $41,369 in cash hidden inside a cereal box.
During a recorded interview with investigators, Solomon admitted that he had been trafficking drugs for at least a year, including methamphetamine, heroin and cocaine. Solomon also stated that he worked with a man from Mexico, who supplied the drugs that Solomon then distributed in the Anderson area.
“We know that a majority of the meth plaguing our streets ultimately comes from international cartels operating across the southern border,” said U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Indiana, Zachary A. Myers. “Cutting off suppliers who are responsible for selling and transporting drugs from transnational criminal organizations is a priority of federal law enforcement.”
The sentence was imposed by U.S. District Court Judge Jane Magnus-Stinson. Judge Stinson also ordered that Solomon be supervised by the U.S. Probation Office for five years following his release from federal prison.