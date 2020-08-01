HENRY COUNTY — An Anderson man was seriously injured during a Friday evening one-vehicle crash in rural Henry County, according to a media report.
Indiana State Police reported the accident happened about 6:30 p.m. in the 9300 block of west County Road 750 North, according to CBS4 Indy.
The driver of a Kida Sedona van was eastbound when he lost control of the vehicle and left the road. The van rolled, ejecting the driver.
The driver was identified as Robert Clore, 61, Anderson. Clore was taken by helicopter to an Indianapolis hospital.
Police reported that Clore was not wearing a seatbelt during the crash, which remains under investigation.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.