ANDERSON — There are three no contact orders filed against Samuel Martin to keep him from contacting his wife, but that apparently hasn’t stopped him.
On Thursday, two new charges were filed against Samuel Martin surrounding his determination to remain in contact with his wife while in custody.
Martin, 41, of Anderson, was charged with Level 5 felony stalking and Class A misdemeanor invasion of privacy.
Authorities say Martin called his wife, Dawn Martin, 3,807 times from Aug. 30 to Oct. 14, violating three no-contact orders, according to an affidavit of probable cause filed by Blake Callahan with the Madison County Sheriff’s Department.
While Martin was in custody at the Madison County Detention Center from Oct. 16 to Oct. 18, he called her 127 times.
Dawn Martin told police her husband has called her numerous times because he was worried about her. She also said the reason he tried to escape from the Madison County Correctional Complex and attacked an officer on Oct. 14 was because he was unable to get in contact with her.
“Mrs. Martin informed me that she was not scared of Samuel Martin and did not fear him,” Callahan wrote.
Callahan requested a warrant and new charges against Samuel Martin saying he was “consistently victimizing Dawn Martin over the course of many years and many cause numbers, despite being ordered numerous times by more than one court to have no contact with her.”
