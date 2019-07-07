ANDERSON – A fourth candidate has entered the race to be elected the next mayor of Anderson, but Thomas Dubrick is not associated with a political party.
Dubrick filed the necessary paperwork with the Madison County Clerk’s Office on Monday to run as a write-in candidate in the Nov. 5 general election.
Dubrick’s name will not appear on the municipal ballot with incumbent Democrat Thomas Broderick Jr., Republican Rick Gardner and Libertarian Rob Jozwiak.
In 2018, he ran as a write-in candidate for Madison County clerk and received only a handful of votes.
Dubrick, 60, currently lists his home address as the America’s Best Value Inn on Scatterfield Road and said he is self-employed as a consultant.
“I’m not happy with the city of Anderson’s lack of progress,” Dubrick said during a telephone interview. “I don’t see progress and there are a lot of problems.
“I’ve lived in Anderson off and on for 24 years,” he said. “We need more ideas and better leadership.”
Dubrick didn’t know how many votes he received as a write-in candidate for county clerk last November.
“I could have run as an independent,” he said. “I’m well known in Anderson. People can write my name which is only seven letters long.”
Dubrick said he won’t spend any money on the mayoral campaign and had placed three yard signs in 2018.
“I rent space,” he said of living in the motel. “I personally like the motel lifestyle. It has advantages.”
Dubrick said he wasn’t interested in buying a house because he didn’t see the value in ownership.
