ANDERSON — For more than three decades, the Marine Corps Mounds Detachment has been assisting Santa Claus with the distribution of toys.
Volunteers have been working over the past few days at the United Auto Workers union hall, counting and separating more than 6,000 donated toys.
The Salvation Army has provided the names of almost 1,000 children to get an early Christmas visit.
Stephanie Robinson has been a volunteer with the Marine Corp Mounds Detachment since 2005 as an associate member.
“We usually wait to the very last minute, when all the toys are delivered and counted, and then decide how many toys each child can receive,” she said.
Robinson said last year there were more than 16,000 toys donated and provided to 2,812 children.
Each got a stocking stuffer, stuffed animal and a book, plus the Salvation Army donates hats and gloves, she said.
Laura Soverns was volunteering for a second year and was sorting boy’s toys Monday.
“I just love it,” she said. “I was looking for a charity to donate my time.”
Soverns said the Salvation Army does so much with its limited resources.
“I look forward to this every year,” she said.
Megan McClurg is a first-year volunteer with her daughters, Kadee, 10, and Emi, 6.
“We were here on Sunday with the Girl Scouts,” Megan said. “I heard they needed help. I home-school and wanted my children to learn to give back to the community.”
Robinson started as a volunteer in 2005 with her father and took over his responsibilities.
She said the toys are from Santa.
“We see a lot of smiling parents, grandparents, aunts and uncles,” she said.
Darrell Baylor, judge advocate for the detachment, said there is a need in the community.
“The problem is getting the word out that this is available,” he said of the distribution.
Robinson said normally there are 80 to 100 volunteers that assist with the toy distribution.
She said on Sunday there were 50 volunteers, and volunteers are needed from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday at UAW Hall #663, 2840 Madison Ave.
