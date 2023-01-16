ANDERSON — Before it was a national holiday, and 20 years before Martin Luther King Jr. Day was recognized by all 50 states, Anderson honored the slain civil rights hero.
Several hundred people gathered Monday at The Paramount Theatre for the city's 43rd in-person celebration to honor Dr. King.
Utah was the last state to recognize the holiday in 2000.
“It’s an honor and privilege to serve as the keynote speaker,” Wesley Poythress said. “Since 1980, the city has been celebrating the accomplishments of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.
“Anderson had the courage to do this before the nation,” he said. “It didn’t become a national holiday until 1983, and many places protested against the start of the holiday.”
His wife, Dr. Lauren Poythress, said she appreciated the theme for the Anderson celebration of “The Telegraph: Moving Forward Together with Urgency.”
She said that when George Floyd was murdered in 2020 in Minneapolis, she became frustrated.
“There were works with no action or little improvement,” she said. “The efforts seemed to be halted or moving slowly.
“We can’t become complacent or live in complicity,” Lauren said. “We must keep moving forward. We don’t need to be famous, well-known or our acts published on a national scale. The path has been marked for us. We have to maintain hope and not give up to despair.”
She said people have to move forward with urgency and not do it alone.
“We have to all learn to love and work as brothers and sisters or all perish together as fools.”
Wesley said former local residents Benny Santiago and Jerry White worked to make Anderson and Indiana a better place for everyone.
“Both individuals impacted life in and around Anderson,” he said. “Dr. King impacted people of all races.”
Gina Forrest, culture officer with Aspire Indiana Health, noted King was murdered at the age of 39.
“He was so young,” she said. “The first (federal) celebration didn’t take place until 1986. Way to go, Anderson, to be ahead of the game, twice.
“I can see we’re making progress,” Forrest said. “We need people to work with us in urgency.”
She said the last state to recognize the holiday came in 2000.
“Is that urgency?” she asked. “We can’t give up. Who will join in the fight?”
Anderson Mayor Thomas Broderick Jr. said he listened to audio of Martin Luther King III in which he noted they didn’t get to his father’s dream last year.
“We start again this year,” King III said.
“In the 1950s and 1960s," Broderick said, "Dr. King was fighting for a cause and mission to make sure everyone was treated equally. We can continue that mission by working together to move this country and community forward.”
“You do it in your heart,” he said. “Our parents taught us to live by the Golden Rule of treating others the way we want to be treated.”
Broderick said it’s not only in face-to-face contact, but through social media platforms, where opinion should be based on facts.