ANDERSON — Republican Rick Gardner said there is no room for politics in Anderson’s public safety agencies.
Gardner is running for the office of mayor against incumbent Democrat Thomas Broderick Jr. and Libertarian Rob Jozwiak.
His statement brought an immediate response from Broderick, who called it an unfounded “personal attack.”
Gardner called for the demotion of Anderson Police Chief Tony Watters over an alleged verbal confrontation with Indiana State Police investigators.
In a press release issued Friday, Gardner raised concerns about nepotism in city government over Broderick’s son, Evan, continuing to work for the city.
Gardner also was critical of how Broderick has handled the arrest of Watters' son, Anderson Police officer Adam Watters.
If he is elected mayor on Nov. 5, Gardner said he would open the positions of police chief and fire chief to anyone within the two departments and also accept applications from candidates not currently working for the city.
“The political back and forth in public safety can’t continue,” Gardner said. “We can’t have politics in how you manage police work.”
There is a long standing custom that the mayor of Anderson appoints the police and fire chiefs from within the ranks of their own political party.
“There has to be transparency and the highest integrity in public safety,” Gardner said. “I will not make a choice based on politics. We need people with a clean record.”
Broderick said in a response that Gardner has “resorted to making dishonest personal attacks in his desperate attempt to get attention.”
“So far, he has not offered a single idea to move our community forward, increase economic development or improve quality of life,” he said. “He (Gardner) has no plan.”
Gardner claimed that Broderick has a long history of nepotism as mayor and the former Madison County prosecuting attorney.
“This lack of accountability is appalling, and it clearly extends beyond Broderick himself by seeping its way into the ranks of other high-ranking public servants in our city,” Gardner said.
Broderick responded that the city adheres to state law in the hiring of individuals who have family members working for the city.
He said Gardner’s wife works in the Madison County Assessor’s office, and his son works for the Madison County Treasurer, where his property assessment was adjusted and tax payments are made.
“Hopefully, Mr. Gardner and his political handlers, will come up with a plan for the city and we can begin to have serious discussions about the future of our city,” Broderick said.
Broderick’s son, Evan, was an assistant city attorney when he was arrested last year and pleaded guilty to operating a vehicle while intoxicated.
Evan Broderick resigned from his position with the city but has continued to work for the Broderick administration as outside legal counsel on several pending cases.
“Evan shouldn’t be doing any work for the city,” Gardner said. “He continues to work as a public defender for the county.
“This is another scar on Anderson,” he said.
Gardner said Anderson City Attorney Tim Lanane should not defend the hiring of Evan Broderick as outside legal counsel for the city.
“The city contracts with private attorneys for complex and federal litigation,” Broderick responded. “When Evan Broderick resigned his position as an assistant city attorney, he was already handling three such cases at a reduced rate. He has continued to represent the city in those cases in order to save the city money while providing competent representation.”
Broderick said two of the cases have been resolved in the city’s favor and the remaining case continues in litigation.
He said changing attorneys would cost the city money and be a disadvantage. He defended Lanane’s decision to retain Evan Broderick as a good business decision.
Adam Watters was arrested earlier this year on felony and misdemeanor charges involving an alleged domestic disturbance. Adam Watters was arrested at his father’s house and it has been alleged that Chief Watters had a verbal confrontation with Indiana State Police officers investigating the case.
Madison County Prosecutor Rodney Cummings called for the demotion of the chief following reports that he attempted to personally intervene and confronted state police during the arrest.
“There is no doubt in my mind that the chief should be demoted,” Gardner said. “He shouldn’t be on the street.”
Broderick said he is awaiting information from the Indiana State Police in order to make any needed decision regarding Chief Watters based on fact, rather than rumor.
“I have made it clear to all departments that I expect all department heads to be professional at all times and to act within the highest of ethical standards,” Broderick said.
