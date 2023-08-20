ANDERSON — Celebrating the arts in Madison County, particularly the entities that make it special, is what Anderson Museum of Art's "Supporter Night" will be about.
During the event, slated to take place Sept. 29 from 5 to 7 p.m. at Anderson Museum of Art, AMOA will honor individuals who've contributed to the arts .
AMOA's Executive Director Mandee Mikulski said three Art Excellence Awards will be given on the 29th to an outstanding artist, AMOA volunteer and board member.
Awards are given based on nominations, which are still open online at the AMOA website.
The 29th will be a time for discussing the future of the arts in Madison County. Specifics were not disclosed.
However, Mikulski said a major announcement will be made regarding the museum's "next era."
Guests will also get a taste of some of the hands-on activities the museum provides for children throughout the year, according to Mikulski.
Kaitlin Knapp, president of the Indiana Art Therapy Association, will be the guest speaker for the event.
Knapp will discuss the therapeutic benefits provided by art.
Mikulski is excited for the event, saying it's a great time to celebrate the thriving art community in Madison County.