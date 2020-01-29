ANDERSON — An Anderson native whose wife and children are under quarantine because of an outbreak of a deadly coronavirus in Wuhan, China, declined an offer from U.S. Citizen Services of the U.S. Embassy to take a special flight Tuesday to San Francisco.
Chris Kirchenbauer and his wife, Diana, a Chinese national, made the decision to remain in China with their two children, Eric, 8, and Tia, 6.
“Diana and I considered this opportunity very deeply. We decided to pass on this chance, since she would be required to leave her parents behind. Not an easy decision and one I hope we don’t come to regret,” he said Sunday in an email to his father, Harry Kirchenbauer, who lives in Anderson. “We are grateful to the US government for offering us this chance to evacuate and we wish all of the evacuees safe transit. In the meantime, we will continue to watch the news, hope and pray for the best.”
Chris Kirchenbauer, a graduate of Lapel Jr.-Sr. High School, works for a German automotive parts company in Nanjing, about 380 miles northeast of Wuhan.
He is not in Wuhan with his wife and children, who went there to visit her family, because he recently had surgery on his rotator cuff. Diana Kirchenbauer and the children are among about 60 million people affected by full or partial lockdowns in China.
The outbreak of the newly discovered 2019-nCoV virus, which is related to the SARS and MERS viruses, is believed to have started in December.
More than 80 people are dead and more than 2,700 cases have been confirmed in mainland China. In addition, more than 50 cases had been confirmed in at least 13 places outside of mainland China by Monday, including at least five in the United States.
Chris Kirchenbauer said U.S. government officials were accepting applications for the 230 seats on the flight to San Francisco, which was intended for the evacuation of U.S. consular staff. The plane initially was planned to fly out of China on Sunday, he said.
Individuals would be considered according to risk level, if prioritization was necessary, Chris Kirchenbauer added.
He said in an email Saturday that getting his wife and children to the airport for a flight would be a challenge because vehicular traffic within Wuhan was blocked.
Keeping in touch with his family through video calls, Chris Kirchenbauer said he believes his family is OK.
“They are confined to their apartment and go out every 2-3 days for supplies, careful to be properly protected,” he said. “Diana is keeping the kids busy with books and homework. Tia is learning to make a PowerPoint slide show about the virus.”
