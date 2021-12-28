ANDERSON — Katie’s Closet, a non-profit organization through Turn Away No Longer, provides free clothing to children in foster care.
While the organization is based out of Anderson, they help people all over the state of Indiana.
“Believe it or not, we get people from all over Indiana. We just had someone from Fort Wayne,” said Jeremiah Walters, co-founder of TANL.
According to Tracy Walters, co-founder of TANL, they currently work with the Department of Child Services in Hamilton, Madison, Grant and Delaware counties.
Everything that Katie’s Closet provides is free to licensed foster families and kinship placements.
Katie’s Closet carries infant sizes all the way up through adult 2XL.
Each child that needs clothing is able to get five bottoms, five tops, two pairs of pajamas and girls can get two dresses. Socks, underwear and bras are also available for children if needed.
Children can pick out three pairs of shoes, type dependent on the season.
If needed, they also have the opportunity to get hats, gloves and a winter coat or jacket.
Katie’s Closet also allows the children to receive school supplies, blankets and pillows, books, toys and hygiene items.
Those needing infant clothing are able to get seven outfits as opposed to five due to their “fast growth.”
In addition to infant clothing, Katie’s Closet has diapers, wipes, bottles and other supplies that might be needed for emergency placement of infants.
“They can come back every season or as the child grows,” Tracy said.
Before clothing is put onto the floor, it is all laundered to ensure it is in good condition for the child it might go to.
“We’ve got laundromats throughout Anderson who allow free laundry service,” Jeremiah said.
He mentioned that occasionally they host volunteer days where the public can come help out with tasks, such as laundry.
“The community provides everything we do,” he said. “In turn, we open the door for the community to participate in everything we do.”
In addition to Katie’s Closet, TANL also puts together swag packs for children in foster care. These packs can include socks, toys, blankets and other items children might need in emergency placement situations.
“They’re basically for when a child is immediately removed from home,” Jeremiah said.
Katie’s Closet is always accepting donations. While they usually accept used donations, for the time being they are only accepting new items due to an abundance of used clothing waiting to be processed at their intake facility.
Donations can be dropped off at the Turn Away No Longer Intake facility, located at 3205 W. 25 St., Anderson, door B1.
Shopping at Katie’s Closet is by appointment only. If you would like to schedule an appointment to shop, please call 765-374-9735.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.