ANDERSON — On Dec. 18 at 1 p.m., volunteers with Turn Away No Longer will head to the John F. Kennedy Bridge of Character in Anderson to hang out coats, hats and gloves for anyone who needs them.
Turn Away No Longer, a non-profit organization in Madison County, was founded by husband-and-wife duo, Jeremiah and Tracy Walters, and serves foster children through various programs, including Katie’s Closet.
“Our primary focus is foster children but we do a lot of other things in the community,” Jeremiah said.
While the organization just celebrated its anniversary in October, they have already done an abundance of work for the community, including the Blue Bridge Project.
Jeremiah originally got the idea from a news article about a man in Ireland who would hang coats out on trees and bridges in his community for the homeless.
Shortly after, the pair got working on details and shared the information to social media. In less than 18 hours, they received over 100 coats to go out and hang up in the community, Tracy said.
“They were all gone in five hours and the next day we continually kept hanging because we continually kept getting coats,” Tracy said.
While the project started for homeless individuals in the community, Jeremiah noted that they have an abundance of families that come to get coats.
Since the project serves a wide variety of people, all sizes of coats are needed. They are accepting donations of new or gently used coats.
According to Tracy, they are only 208 coats away from reaching 1,000 coats given away by the Blue Bridge Project in 2021.
“We didn’t plan it that way," Tracy said. "I just added up what we’ve given away.”
The pair is hoping to surpass 1,000 coats after their next event.
The pair invites anybody who is interested in volunteering, to show up to the Dec. 18 event and help hang up coats.
“The community provides everything we do and in turn we open the door for the community to participate,” Jeremiah said.
Tracy also said that even if you don’t have a coat to give, you can still give your time.
Coat, hat, and glove donations can be left under the awning at the Turn Away No Longer Intake facility, located at 3205 W. 25 St. door B1.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.