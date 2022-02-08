ANDERSON — Anderson Police Officer Richard Stires has been named officer of the year by the Indiana Association of Chiefs of Police.
Stires, 39, was nominated for the award by APD Chief Mike Lee and honored at the annual Awards Ceremony in Indianapolis recently.
In March 2021, then-Chief Jake Brown awarded Stires with the department's Medal of Valor for an outstanding act of bravery and heroism in an incident March 13, 2021.
Stires responded to the 600 block of College Drive in reference to a woman who was in mental duress. As he arrived, he saw the woman set herself on fire inside the residence.
Stires entered the home, despite intense heat that caused minor burns and singed the hairs on his head. He was able to extinguish the fire with water from the nearby kitchen sink. The woman succumbed to her injuries the next day.
Stires has been a member of the police department since May 2019.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.