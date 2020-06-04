ANDERSON — The Anderson On Tap Beer, Wine and Spirits Festival has become the first significant downtown summer event to announce a rescheduled date due to the coronavirus pandemic.
In announcing Sept. 5 as the festival’s new date, organizers said a number of health and hygiene protocols would be part of the event. Vendor booths will be more spaced apart than in previous years; hand washing and sanitizing stations will be readily available; and “touchless pours” — beverage samples placed in pitchers and then poured into taste cups — will be standard.
“They’ll fill the beer up in the pitcher right there, then they’ll be able to pour the sample into the person’s cup so that only the attendee is the only one ever actually handling or touching the cup,” said Justin Knepp, founder of Indiana on Tap, which has hosted Anderson On Tap during the brew fest’s first four years of existence. “That alone is going to significantly mitigate the potential spread of any kind of germs.”
Knepp said plans for the event, originally scheduled for Saturday, also include limiting the number of people within the event’s perimeter in and around Dickmann Town Center to no more than 1,000 at any time during the afternoon.
“We’re encouraging people to be smart. We’re going to communicate to them the social distancing plans prior to the event. This is becoming how people are now thinking when they’re out in public, anyway, so enforcing it — the reality is, at any event this would be difficult to enforce, but we’re going to guide them.”
City officials and Anderson On Tap organizers are still expecting at least 25 beverage vendors to take part in the brew fest. Knepp said the new date during Labor Day weekend could encourage attendance by those who might not normally be able to take advantage of Anderson On Tap’s normal June slot.
“We’re excited about the new date,” Knepp said. “We hated to have to move it, but in September, you’re getting a little bit closer to fall, so it’s a great time.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.