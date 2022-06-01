ANDERSON — The City of Anderson Parks Department is teaming up with several local businesses and nonprofit organizations to promote bike safety.
Community Hospital Anderson is one of the partners that will be providing and fitting 200 helmets for attending children. Tom Bannon, the vice president of community engagement and chief foundation officer of the hospital, said getting helmets on the heads of bicyclists is the ultimate goal.
“We are always looking for ways to enhance the safety and well-being of the community. This is something that really fits in with that and makes a lot of sense,” said Bannon. “It’s just so important to educate and to provide this resource to the community.”
The Bike Safety Day event is free and family-centered. It will include bike safety information and videos, free first-aid kits and helmet personalization stands with stickers and bling. Children will have the opportunity to go through a series of stations which will offer items such as bike lights, backpacks and books on biking.
Children will also have their event cards marked at each station and entered into a raffle to win a bicycle.
“We are so excited about this collaboration and hope we can prevent injuries,” Michele Hockwalt, manager of corporate communications for Community Hospital Anderson, said.
Bannon encourages everyone to attend the event on Thursday, June 9 from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Geater Center, located at 1611 Chase Street in Anderson. Pizza and drinks will be provided.