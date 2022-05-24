ANDERSON — Live music, summer camp, workouts and paddle boats are all part of upcoming activities sponsored by the Anderson Parks and Recreation Department.
- The Summer Concert Series begins June 3 at Dickmann Town Center and continues through Oct. 7. All concerts start at 7:30 p.m. The July 2 event with entertainer Corey Cox will be at Athletic Park as part of the Independence Day celebration, which includes a parade and fireworks.
- A free summer workout program will be from June 2 to Aug. 25 at Jackson Park, with rain dates at the Geater Center. The program is for all ages and has giveaways and raffle prizes. Sessions will be from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Mondays (boot camp with Frank Malone), Tuesdays (line dancing led by Stacia Williams) and Thursdays (strength and flex exercises with Jacobi). No registration is needed.
- Free Summer Camp runs June 8 through July 22 at the Geater Center and Zion Baptist Church. Youngsters in grades K-6 can participate from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Mondays through Fridays in recreational activities; reading literacy; science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) education; and more. Each site can take 65 youngster. To register, go to www.cityofanderson.com/174/Parks-Recreation, click on Youth Activities, create an account or login into your account and register. For questions or help registering, call the parks office at 765-648-6858.
- A Bike Safety event will be from 5 to 7 p.m. June 9 at the Geater Center. Kids can learn about bike safety, get fitted for and receive a free helmet and get first aid kits and bike accessories. There will be a raffle for free bikes, plus a personalization station for decorating helmets. No registration is needed.
- Kayaks and paddle boats can be rented at Shadyside Lake starting June 3.