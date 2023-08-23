ANDERSON — A bicyclist was struck by a vehicle Wednesday, resulting in a fatality.
First responders received a call about a pedestrian being stuck near 15th Street and Madison Avenue after 12:30 p.m. Wednesday.
The woman, identified as Christine Barton, 38, was confirmed dead by Anderson police.
Police taped off the scene on Madison Avenue from West 17th Street to 19th Street. Madison Avenue was blocked at State Road 32.
Witnesses were interviewed by officers from the Anderson Police Department. Barton was reportedly traveling eastbound on 19th Street when she collided with an Anderson city truck heading southbound. She was pronounced dead at the scene.
The investigation is ongoing, according to APD public information officer Caleb McKnight.
Similar fatalities have occurred this year, the most recent on July 3, when a cyclist was killed after being struck by a vehicle on the 3500 block of South Main Street.
In May, a 27-year-old pedestrian was struck and killed by a motorist who was southbound on Scatterfield Road.