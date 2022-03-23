ANDERSON — The city of Anderson is planning to spend $2 million on street paving in 2022.
The Anderson Board of Public Works Tuesday set April 12 as the date to receive bids for contract paving, according to Matt House, city engineer.
It is expected that the contract paving will cost approximately $1.7 million and doesn’t include the paving work being done by the Anderson Street Department or through the Indiana Community Crossings program.
Mayor Thomas Broderick, Jr. said that in addition to the contract paving, it is expected that the city street department will provide about $270,000 in additional paving and resurfacing.
The proposed contract and in-house projects include 37 streets in the community, House said.
The city has released its proposed paving list which will be subject to final approval by the board once the bidding process is completed.
House said the paving, subject to the weather and the bidding process, is expected to begin in May and is planned to be finished before the end of the year.
“It has been our goal to pave streets every year,” Broderick said in a press release. “Because Indiana weather is tough on our streets, it is important that we stay on top of the roads annually to keep them safe for travel.”
Broderick said this paving does not include scheduled paving that was approved last year and is expected to begin as soon as the weather breaks, including the Cross Street paving project from Raible Avenue to Rangeline Road.
Last year the Board of Public Works approved a contract with DC Construction for $1,537,000 for the repaving of Cross Street.
House said the city had also awarded a project to Midwest Paving for $493,000 in February, which used the remainder of the Community Crossings Grant awarded in October of 2021.
The city has requested another $1 million Community Crossing grant to be used to finance the 2022 paving program.
House said the overall paving project will be modified as needed depending upon grant approval and the timing of when the proceeds would be received.
“We have included significant crack seal and strip paving operations in the paving plan as well, which will extend the life of the investments made in the previous years,” House said.