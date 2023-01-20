ANDERSON – The Anderson Police Department have taken into custody three juveniles following a brief foot chase on Friday.
There was a large police presence in the area along East Third Street between Moravian and Lennox streets at about 10 a.m.
An APD canine unit was dispatched to the area to assist with the search.
Detective Brett Webb said officers wanted to interview the three juveniles for possible robberies in the area of East Third Street and Moravian Street
By 10:25 a.m. two of the teens were in custody and a third was seen running west from Moravian Street toward Lennox Street.
Officers, assisted by a canine unit, were able to apprehend the third juvenile at about 10:40 a.m.
Caleb McKnight, public information officer, said the investigation is on-going.
McKnight said that despite earlier reports of a weapon, none were found.