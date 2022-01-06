ANDERSON — After serving as Anderson Police Chief for two years Jake Brown has announced his retirement.
Members of the police department received an email Thursday that Brown, 44, was retiring and Assistant Chief Mike Lee will serve as the new police chief starting on Monday.
Lee’s appointment as chief has to be approved by the Anderson Board of Public Safety, which has a meeting set for 4 p.m. Monday.
Lee has been a member of the police force since 1994, and has been assistant chief of the Uniform Division since 2020. He had that position from 2008 through 2011 during the administration of former Mayor Kris Ockomon.
Lee is also a past president of the Anderson Fraternal Order of Police.
Brown’s final day will be Friday.
Brown said there were a number of factors involved in the decision to retire including a three-year-old son.
“I have a lot of years ahead of me to work,” he said. “I don’t have 20 more years in law enforcement. I’m still young enough to try something new.”
Brown said he was able to accomplish everything he wanted to do as a police officer, including working with his father, Tom.
“I’m proud to have followed in his footsteps and being able to serve with him,” he said.
Brown said he currently doesn’t have a new profession lined up but has several interviews scheduled in the coming weeks.
“Jake has expressed to me his gratitude for the opportunity to have served for the last six plus years as both an Assistant Chief and Chief of Police,” Anderson Mayor Thomas Broderick said in an email to the police department.
“Jake had earlier discussed with me his possible retirement, but he wanted to make sure many of his primary goals were completed prior to his retirement,” the email reads.
Brown said the department is fortunate to have the support of Broderick in growing the police department.
He became interim chief in October 2019 when Mayor Thomas Broderick Jr. demoted former chief Tony Watters to a detective.
Brown’s was appointed police chief on Jan. 1, 2020 by Broderick.
During Brown’s term as police chief the department equipped all officers with body cameras and patrol cars with video cameras.
APD was a satellite training center and host for the Indiana Law Enforcement Academy during the pandemic which allowed the department to hire new officers.
Brown also oversaw the recent revision and updating of the department’s general orders.
In 1999, Brown was hired by APD at the age of 21 as a patrolman on the midnight shift. He also worked as a community policing officer, traffic officer, intelligence liaison officer and primary crime scene technician.
Brown was promoted to a detective in 2011 and assigned to adult investigations. The following year he became a sergeant and was assigned to the uniform division as a shift supervisor.
He later became a traffic division commander and oversaw the department’s major crash investigation team and supervised a shift of patrol officers.
In 2016, Brown was appointed assistant chief of the uniformed division responsible for patrol officers, SWAT, canine units, the crash investigation team, traffic enforcement, parking authority and animal control divisions.
