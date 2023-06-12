ANDERSON – Within the past six weeks the Anderson Police Department has hired eight new officers.
The Anderson Board of Public Safety Monday approved the hiring of two new officers for the department.
The department hired William Allen, 33, a graduate of Muncie Central High School, Ivy Tech with an associate degree in criminal justice and a bachelor’s degree from Ball State University in criminal justice.
Allen has 11 years experience in corrections and resides in Muncie.
The Safety Board approved the hiring of Tim Hopkins, 35, a graduate of Highland High School and a Navy veteran. Hopkins resides in Anderson.
Chief Mike Lee said that brings the department up to 107 members and is budgeted for 110 employees.
He said Hopkins and Allen will have to attend the Indiana Law Enforcement Academy.
The Safety Board approved a change in the department's general orders to encourage the recruitment of officers from other police departments.
Lee said the change will provide any lateral transfer officers to the department their longevity and vacation time currently receiving.
The Safety Board approved the hiring of a new firefighter, Trent Thomas is a lateral transfer from the Zionsville Fire Department with certifications as a firefighter, haz-mat and paramedic.
The Anderson Fire Department hired seven new firefighters in March.
The department currently has 108 members and is budgeted for 110 employees.202