ANDERSON — The Anderson Police Department is conducting a death investigation after a 39-year-old woman was found unresponsive on Sunday.

Police responded at 11:34 a.m. to the 3300 block of Morton Street where they found Katoria Owens dead in the front yard of a nearby residence.

The Criminal Investigation Division responded to the scene. Owens' death remains under investigation.

The cause of death will be determined after an autopsy is performed Monday.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Cliff Cole at 765-648-6654.

