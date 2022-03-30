ANDERSON — Thanks to a donation from a national nonprofit organization the three Anderson Police Department K9s will have added protection.
K9s Harry, Petra, and Kajo will receive bullet and stab protective vests through a charitable donation from the non-profit organization Vested Interest in K9s, according to a press release.
The vests are sponsored by National Police Association and will be embroidered with the sentiment “Gifted by NationalPolice.org.”
Each vest has a value of $1,744 to $2,283, weighs an average of four to five pounds and comes with a five-year warranty.
Delivery of the protective vests is expected within the next 10 weeks.
Vested Interest in K9s was established in 2009 with the mission to provide bullet and stab protective vests and other assistance to dogs of law enforcement and related agencies throughout the United States.
Since its inception, Vested Interest in K9s has provided over 4,563 vests to K9s in all 50 states at a value of $6.9 million, made possible by both private and corporate donations.
The program is open to U.S. dogs that are at least 20 months old and actively employed and certified with law enforcement or related agencies.
There are an estimated 30,000 law enforcement K9s throughout the United States.