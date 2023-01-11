ANDERSON — A veteran canine officer with the Anderson Police Department died Tuesday after seven years of service.

The department is mourning the loss of K-9 officer Harry.

In December, Harry was transported to a veterinarian clinic because he was having issues with his right leg. After a thorough examination, it was discovered that Harry had a cancerous bone tumor.

His handler, Officer Darron Granger, was by his side.

Harry was a Dutch shepherd and specialized in explosives, tracking and apprehensions.

Throughout his service to APD, he was deployed 161 times. His explosive sniffing capabilities were a tremendous asset, and he assisted in locating several firearms during evidence searches.

“Harry was a great partner and loved working the streets of Anderson,” APD public information officer Caleb McKnight said in a news release. “He always enjoyed interacting with the public and showcasing his abilities in front of an audience.”

McKnight said the department now has three K-9 officers.

“We will replace Harry,” he said. “We intend to hire another K-9 officer, but that takes donations.

“The K-9 officers are great assets to the department."

The cost to purchase a K-9 officer ranges from $15,000 to $20,000.

If you would like to know more about the department's K9 Division, you may contact Sgt. Chaz Willis at cwillis@cityofanderson.com.

If you would like to help donate to the K9 Division, checks can be made payable to the Anderson Police Department K9 Fund, or you can donate online at www.gofundme.com/f/apd-k9-fund.

