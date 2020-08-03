ANDERSON – Anderson police Officer Tyray Wilson has been suspended with pay after, allegedly, driving a patrol car while intoxicated.
Wilson has been a member of the Anderson Police Department since 2019 and is in the third generation of his family to serve with the department.
Wilson, 24, has been charged with a Class C misdemeanor charge of operating while intoxicated. His case is filed in Anderson City Court.
Major Joel Sandefur said Monday that Wilson was placed on paid leave pending an internal investigation.
According to the probable cause affidavit, Wilson was supposed to report for duty at 6 a.m. July 25. He arrived at the department late, sometime before 9 a.m.
Wilson was asked by Sgt. Mark Naselroad why he was late and didn’t notify dispatch or a supervisor. Wilson reportedly said he overslept and “did not really have an excuse.”
After Naselroad smelled alcohol on Wilson’s breath, Wilson told the sergeant that he'd had a few drinks, consuming the last sometime before midnight, according to the affidavit.
A test, reportedly, showed that Wilson had a blood alcohol content of 0.10%. A subsequent certified chemical test showed Wilson tested at 0.084%, the affidavit said. The Indiana legal limit is 0.08%.
Video footage of the Anderson police parking lot showed Wilson pulling into the lot the morning of July 25 while driving his patrol car, according to the affidavit.
