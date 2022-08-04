ANDERSON — The Anderson Police Department recently received a drone through a community safety grant from CenterPoint Energy.
The police department is using the grant funds to purchase a drone and the software package that includes advanced technology and searching capabilities.
The community safety grant program provides an opportunity for CenterPoint Energy to invest in the communities it serves.
For 150 years, the community has partnered with communities in sharing their commitment to public safety while providing natural gas.
“Our drones are a great public safety tool that APD uses to assist in locating missing persons or children,” Chief Mike Lee said. “The thermal imaging camera and software on the new drone will allow us to search even in heavily wooded areas.”
Lee said the drone will also help in reconstructing vehicle accidents and crime scenes.
Anderson Mayor Thomas Broderick Jr. said the city continues to seek grants that impact the ability to support the community.
“This drone will be a great asset to APD and an additional resource for our officers,” he said.