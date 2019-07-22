ANDERSON — Police hope to talk to more witnesses about an attempted armed robbery Sunday of a local pharmacy.
No one was injured when two armed men attempted to rob the CVS at 265 S. Scatterfield Road about 5 a.m., according to a press release from the Anderson Police Department.
Both men were black and in their early 20s, according to the press release. One was wearing a blue hooded sweatshirt and dark-colored pants and the other was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt and shorts.
Armed with handguns, the men entered the store from the west and ordered one of the store’s employees toward the back of the business where the pharmacy is located.
When the men saw the store’s pharmacists on the telephone, they ran from the business westward, according to the press release.
The case remained under investigation Monday.
To report information about the armed robbery, call the Anderson Police Department at 765-648-6775 or Crime Stoppers at 765-649-8310.
Follow Traci L. Miller @_TraciMiller on Twitter, email her at traci.miller@heraldbulletin.com, or call her at 765-640-4805.
