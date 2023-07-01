ANDERSON — A forecast of severe weather late in the day Sunday has prompted officials to postpone the city’s Independence Day celebration.
Mayor Thomas Broderick Jr. announced the postponement shortly after noon Saturday. The festivities were to have included a parade, concert and fireworks display, but organizers opted to delay the event until Labor Day weekend.
“We’ve been tracking closely the National Weather Service and their predictions, and according to the folks that we’ve been discussing this with, they basically have indicated that there will be some weather coming in from the Texas area, and it’s probably going to be severe if it hits,” Broderick said.
He said the decision to postpone the event a little more than 24 hours ahead of its scheduled start time was made with several logistical factors in mind.
“We had vendors (who) were going to start setting things up today, and once we cross that path, we’re financially committed in some ways,” Broderick said. “We decided in the interest of public safety to go ahead and put this off.”
The fireworks and a concert by local artist Corey Cox are being rescheduled for Sunday, Sept. 3. Officials said additional information about the rescheduled event will be announced later.
Broderick said the City of Anderson Airshow remains on as scheduled for Monday, with gates at the Anderson Municipal Airport scheduled to open at 5 p.m. for parking and pre-show activities. The air show is set to begin at 7:15, with the town of Chesterfield planning its fireworks display for approximately 10 p.m.