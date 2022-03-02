ANDERSON — Students leapt out of their seats Tuesday in The Hangar gymnasium at Anderson Preparatory Academy as their schoolmates performed an acrobatic African-inspired dance on the stage.
They were a day late for Black History Month, but their enthusiasm embodied the new adage that the observance of Black history is a yearlong celebration. The school was forced to postpone the event last week when some of the presenters tested positive for COVID-19.
“We celebrate, we educate, and we revel in what it is to be Black,” said mistress of ceremonies Autumn Barclay.
Commemorating the good and the bad of Black history from the Middle Passage to the Harlem Renaissance through to the modern day, the 45-minute program told the story of African-Americans through song, dance and spoken word.
Musically, the celebration, which parents of students were invited to, included songs such as “Lift Ev’ry Voice and Sing,” known as the Black national anthem, the spiritual “Wade in the Water” and Marvin Gaye’s issues-driven think piece, “What’s Going On.”
The students channeled the spirits of Black poets Maya Angelou, Paul Laurence Dunbar and Langston Hughes.
In an age when white parents worry about what they refer to as critical race theory, the teaching of disputed history, APA’s students didn’t shy away from controversial subjects, portraying a slave auction, chanting “Say It Loud, I’m Black and I’m Proud” and insisting Black lives matter, and proclaiming one Black man in the White House does not make up for the millions in the big house.
“I will not deny having that little bit of anxiety in the pit of my stomach, but we acknowledge, we honor, and we grow from it,” said Jill Barker, the school’s superintendent. “Thankfully, our kids are mature enough to handle it.”
True to the school’s military roots, students also honored Black Air Force men and women who made history and served with distinction, including Air Force Reserve Lt. Col. Obadiah Smith Jr.
Chanting “Say my name,” the program concluded with performers taking a knee, turning their backs and presenting a roll call in memory of those slain for being Black, including Emmett Till, Trayvon Martin and Sandra Bland.
“If we rewound the clock back 60 years, these events that we are doing now wouldn’t be possible,” said Pastor Darnell Williams, APA’s dean of student behavior. “Some of the expression you see here is what we as African Americans have gone through.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.