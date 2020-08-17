ANDERSON – Despite the downturn in revenues as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, the proposed 2021 budget for the operations of Anderson city government remains unchanged.
The administration of Mayor Thomas Broderick Jr. will present the proposed budget to the Anderson City Council for two days beginning on Tuesday via a Zoom meeting.
Budget sessions start at 4:15 p.m.
Anderson City Controller Doug Whitham said the growth in property taxes this year offset the lower revenues received from other tax sources.
“There is an overall 1% increase,” Whitham said.
The proposed budget for general city operations is $35.7 million, or $364,000 higher than the 2020 budget.
Included in the budget is $13 million for the Anderson Police Department and $9.9 million for the Anderson Fire Department.
Broderick said the budget includes a 1% salary increase for non-union employees and elected officials in 2021 and no increase in health insurance costs for employees for the fifth consecutive year.
“I would have liked to have done more,” Broderick said. “We have faced an income slowdown for a long period of time. The strength of our operating balance has allowed us to do business as usual.”
The city has an operating balance of approximately $12 million, money that could be spent to supplement 2021 tax revenues.
Whitham said he still expects the city’s operating balance to be in the $12 million range at the end of next year.
Broderick said when he took office to start 2016 the operating balance for the city was $3.5 million.
“Without building it up over the past four years we wouldn’t have been able to provide a raise or apply for the Community Crossings grant,” he said.
Broderick said while other communities are facing financial problems because of the pandemic, Anderson is in better fiscal shape than other governmental units.
The city is planning to spend $3.5 million on paving in 2021 and is requesting a fourth state Community Crossings grant of $1 million in matching funds.
The city is planning to spend $1 million from the general fund on paving to supplement an expected decrease in gasoline tax revenues.
“We have several more major thoroughfares we would like to pave,” Broderick said.
Whitham said the city is projecting $700,000 less from gaming receipts for 2021, revenues that normally fund the economic development and municipal development departments.
He said the $700,000 cost was being shifted to the general fund for 2021.
“This is a balanced budget,” Whitham said. “We asked the departments to keep budgets at 2020 levels unless it’s an emergency.”
Broderick said the 2021 budget includes funding to expand the Park Department summer program and additional improvements to the trail system.
