ANDERSON – The death of George Floyd at the hands of a Minneapolis police officer two weeks ago has stirred a movement of protests aimed at spotlighting the country’s ongoing need to confront racial injustice and consider significant police reforms.
Saturday evening, nearly 300 people met at a small park along Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard to add their voices to a national chorus of those advocating for change.
“It started with George Floyd, but we want to see a change in our community,” Tailer Roberts said.
The group, organized by Roberts, Terrell Brown and others, met up with marchers with That’s Love, a faith-based organization, which had assembled earlier at the old Guide Lamp property a few blocks away.
The protesters observed 8 minutes and 46 seconds of silence – representing the amount of time a criminal complaint alleges former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin had his knee on Floyd’s neck – while either standing with heads bowed or kneeling prostrate around the statue dedicated to King, the civil rights icon.
Speakers with megaphones thanked those who came and reminded them that King’s cause is still as urgent and relevant today as it was more than 50 years ago.
“We can no longer be silent,” Lindsey Brown exhorted the crowd.
The two groups then marched together into downtown for a gathering that was to include food and refreshments and additional speakers before concluding with a candlelight vigil and prayer.
This story will be updated.
